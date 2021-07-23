BKFC 19 video: Christopher Jensen sends Kyle McElroy crashing to the canvas with first-round knockout
Christopher Jensen wasn’t in the mood to play around as he made quick work of opponent Kyle McElroy during the BKFC 19 prelims on FITE TV on Saturday night. The fight started with McElroy actually throwing a Superman punch as soon as the referee called for action but Jensen didn’t fall for the tactic. Instead, he just started throwing heavy leather and McElroy looked flustered already after stepping into the exchange with his hands low while offering very little defense in return.www.mmafighting.com
