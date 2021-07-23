Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO AND EAST CENTRAL CATRON COUNTIES At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dusty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
