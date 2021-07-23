Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: DeKalb Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Georgia Intrenchment Creek near Southeast Atlanta affecting DeKalb County. Observed flooding increased to Minor severity and increased in duration until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Intrenchment Creek near Southeast Atlanta. * Until further notice. * At 7:31 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet and rising slowly. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 13 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant flooding will expand into the woodlands upstream and downstream from the gage at Constitution Road. The water level will be close to the bottom of the bridge.