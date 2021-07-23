Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUNA AND SOUTHWESTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Columbus, moving east at 5 mph. The storm is moving along portions of Highway 9 near the Luna and Dona Ana county line. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camel Mountain.