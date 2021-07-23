Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro, Torrance, Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Socorro; Torrance; Valencia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SOCORRO, SOUTHWESTERN TORRANCE AND SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA COUNTIES At 556 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountainair, Abo, Gran Quivira, La Joya, Bernardo, Las Nutrias, Contreras and Abeytas. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 173 and 179. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 206. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
