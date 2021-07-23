Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

York County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Rock Hill

By Curtis Carden
Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIA5I_0b6HAplp00

The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed detectives are investigating a homicide at the request of the Rock Hill Police Department.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to The Anderson complex on East Main Street on Friday, July 23, after a person was found dead in an apartment.

According to YCSO, the Rock Hill Police Department asked the office to investigate due to the person "having ties to their agency."

In the release, YCSO says no suspects are in custody and investigators believe this isn't a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the YCSO at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

The case remains under investigation.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Comments / 1

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
York County, SC
Government
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Rock Hill, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wake Up Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy