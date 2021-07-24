Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Surf’s up: a watershed moment for boarders at the Tokyo Games

By Mike Hytner
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URIeZ_0b6HAnFb00

“We want to take sport to the youth,” said the IOC president, Thomas Bach, when announcing in 2016 that surfing would make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Was that an expression of genuine altruism? Or an attempt at staying relevant to a generation that has become tired of traditional offerings? Or perhaps further evidence of the rampant commercialisation of the Games? It was probably a bit of all the above, but the first appearance at a Games is undeniably a watershed moment.

When the 40 competitors – a gender-equal cohort of 20 men and 20 women – paddle out into the waters off Tsurigasaki Beach on the morning of 25 July it will mark the culmination of a decades-long campaign by the International Surfing Association.

Related: Tokyo Olympics: attendance to be slashed at opening ceremony

That its debut finally comes in Japan may come as a surprise to the casual observer, but there is a strong existing surf culture in the country and the venue for the competition, 40 miles east of Tokyo, is an established surf spot known for its consistent, if not huge, swell.

But Tsurigasaki Beach is no Teahupo’o in Tahiti – one of the world’s best breaks and the completely offshore venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and the decision to eschew recent advances in wave technology in favour of the ocean is something of a dice roll by the organisers.

The Games arrive before peak typhoon season in Japan and the consistently excellent waves a manmade pool can produce are highly unlikely to be replicated naturally. To offset that degree of jeopardy, an eight-day window for the competition to be completed has been called, but depending on the swell that could be extended.

Organisers expect the two gold medals to be won within four days. The traditional powerhouses will surely be in the mix for those medals, with the seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore and the in-form Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia and Americans Carissa Moore (a four-time world champion) and two-times men’s world champion John John Florence among the favourites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UqZT_0b6HAnFb00
Sally Fitzgibbons is third on the World Surf League standings. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

But a Brazilian could yet upstage them all: the spectacular high-flying duo Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira head to Tokyo first and second on the World Surf League standings while Tatiana Weston-Webb can mix with the best on her day. Home hopes are pinned on Kanoa Igarashi, who was born in California but holds dual citizenship.

Due to pandemic, athletes from the top nations provisionally qualified for the delayed Games off the back of their 2019 world rankings before guaranteeing their trip to Japan by appearing at the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador last month.

Sign up for our Tokyo 2020 briefing with all the news, views and previews for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Teams comprise four members – two men and two women – and the format of the competition will mirror that of the WSL template: a series of 30-minute heats featuring four surfers in round one, five in round two and then two from round three onwards. Athletes can catch as many waves as they want during a heat, with their best two single wave scores (marked out of 10) making a final score out of 20. A panel of judges assess contestants based on the level of difficulty, innovation, execution and the number and intricacy of manoeuvres on a single wave.

A high score results if a rider demonstrates fluidity and grace, while also attacking waves with speed and power. “The combination of these two seemingly conflicting properties,” the Australian Olympic Committee states on its website, “makes for one of the most exciting spectator sports in the world today.”

Maybe even the kids will tune in.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Youth Olympic Games#Ioc#Americans#Reuters#Brazilian#Wsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Great Britain beaten to Olympic men’s 4x100m medley gold by USA world record

Duncan Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics as Team GB celebrated their best swimming haul at a Games. Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Scott took silver in the men’s 4x100 metres medley relay final, finishing 0.73 seconds behind the United States, who claimed gold in a world record time of three minutes and 26.78 seconds.
Swimming & SurfingThe Guardian

High five! Superb Dressel takes fifth gold to cap historic Olympic performance

American Caeleb Dressel has won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Games, finishing off one of the great performances in Olympic history. Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 min 26.78 sec. That eclipses the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.
TennisThe Guardian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: BMX joy for GB and Australia, tennis and gymnastics – live!

I cannot wait to see this. This is what it’s all about (and lots of other things besides). Bronze! Pan Cheng Tsung of Taiwain wins the playoff!. Golf: A par at 18 is enough to eliminate Morikawa and snaffle the bronze for Pan! He shot a first-round 74, then responded with 66, 66, 63 – what an effort. And who’d have picked him to outlast Morikawa, Matsuyama and McIlroy in a playoff?
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'She couldn't take the pressure we put on her': Gloating Russian media say Simone Biles 'let her team down' after 'refusing' to compete at Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues

Gloating Russian media has delighted in Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two events at the Tokyo Olympics for mental health reasons - saying she 'couldn't take the pressure' their athletes put her under. Columnists in Russia were sharply critical of the 24-year-old - in contrast to the support she...
SportsPosted by
People

Allison Schmitt Says Michael Phelps Being in Tokyo Is a 'Huge Support System' for Her and Team USA

Allison Schmitt has one of her closest friends cheering her on in Tokyo. The eight-time Olympic medalist, 31, tells PEOPLE that she has a "huge support system" in swimming great Michael Phelps, who retired from the sport after the 2016 Rio Games and will be at the Tokyo Games as a primetime NBC correspondent alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select races. This year will be the first Olympics since 2000 that Phelps, 36, has not competed in.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

July 30 (Reuters) - Broadcasters will not be taking home any gold medals for how many people have watched the Tokyo Olympic Games so far. In several major markets around the world, the TV audience has fallen since 2016, as viewing becomes more fragmented and athletes compete in Japan when audiences are mostly asleep in the United States and Europe.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy