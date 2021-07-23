Former county commissioner diagnosed with case of breakthrough COVID-19
Former Island County commissioner Helen Price Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 this month, and she’s crediting the vaccine for how mild her case has been. Price Johnson was already fully vaccinated — meaning she had received the complete dosage of her chosen vaccine and waited for two weeks — before coming in contact with the person she suspects she caught the virus from, an unvaccinated minor who had been traveling out of state.www.southwhidbeyrecord.com
