Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters

By Taylor Burke
nbc11news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Grand Junction today as she and President Joe Biden’s administration weigh whether to keep the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters on the Western Slope. The fate of the headquarters, which moved from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction in 2019, rests in the hands of Secretary Haaland and President Biden. State leaders are seeking to keep it in Colorado and had requested that Haaland visit the city. Senator Michael Bennet stated that he felt it was important for Haaland to visit Grand Junction to be able to hear directly from the community, and is excited to have this critical conversation.

www.nbc11news.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
John Hickenlooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Colorado Senate#Economy#Blm#Kkco#Interior#Democratic#Native American#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

(CNN) — American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy