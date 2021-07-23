Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Grand Junction today as she and President Joe Biden’s administration weigh whether to keep the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters on the Western Slope. The fate of the headquarters, which moved from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction in 2019, rests in the hands of Secretary Haaland and President Biden. State leaders are seeking to keep it in Colorado and had requested that Haaland visit the city. Senator Michael Bennet stated that he felt it was important for Haaland to visit Grand Junction to be able to hear directly from the community, and is excited to have this critical conversation.