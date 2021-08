Buying a car is never easy, especially when you're a college student who is on a budget. It can be difficult to find an affordable car that fits your wants and needs. There's also the fact that most college students want all the bells and whistles when it comes to their ride. In fact, according to U.S News, college students usually look for the best car models that are equipped with the latest infotainment technology, like Apple car play and Wi-Fi hot spots to help them stay connected on the road. Buying a car with the latest tech can be expensive, but this doesn't mean that you should settle for a car that doesn't suit your needs. Here are some helpful tips for choosing the right car for college.