Los Angeles, CA

Guests on Sunday talk shows: Gina Raimondo appears on ‘Face the Nation’

By Ed Stockly
Los Angeles Times
 8 days ago
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is a guest on “Face the Nation.” (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S.-Jordan relations; the future of peace in the Middle East; the nuclear pact with Iran; alleged attempted coup in Jordan: King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan. COVID-19 pandemic; the Delta variant; vaccinations around the world: former CDC director Thomas Frieden; author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters (R-Ariz.); Larry Elder. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City, Mo.); former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Co-authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (“I Alone Can Fix It”). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Donna Brazile; Margaret Hoover. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.); Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Bryan Cranston. Panel: Jason Riley; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. Guest anchor Martha MacCallum. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV;11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter COVID-19 coverage: author Andy Slavitt (“Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response”); pediatrician Nicole Baldwin; Oliver Darcy. Causes of Trump’s delusions: Carl Bernstein; author Ruth Ben-Ghiat (“Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present”). The reporting process: author Julie K. Brown (“Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story”). NBC’s Olympics coverage: Claire Atkinson, Insider. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Glenn Greenwald; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Dan Price. 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The case against Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for a quadruple murder in which no fingerprints, DNA or weapon linked him to the crime; a Utah family includes nine professional cowboys; the music of Prince. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

