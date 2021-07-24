Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, July 23: Brooke Furious – Flo Sympathizes With Quinn

By Connie Kuykendall
celebratingthesoaps.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Friday, July 23, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles Spencer Publications, where Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) wonders what his mother is keeping from him. Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) rebuffs her son’s offer of help. She gets a text from Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and claims that she has to go see someone about her future.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
John Mccook
Person
Katrina Bowden
Person
Thorsten Kaye
Person
Darin Brooks
Person
Katherine Kelly Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B B#Sos#B B Spoilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye Leaving B&B Soon

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates tease that Thorsten Kaye asked his bosses from the soap if he could take some time off. The actor has been playing the character Ridge Forrester for almost a decade now. The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Plans To Go...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Learns The Truth, Liam Given Harsh Sentence

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) rescues Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She is stunned to learn that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is innocent and was framed by the victim. Meanwhile, Liam is sentenced for murder. He is devastated to learn just how much time he will have to serve in prison.
thefocus.news

What happened to Quinn? Is Rena Sofer leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

Fans of The Bold And The Beautiful are curious to know what happened to Quinn Fuller following Monday’s episode (5 July) of the show. The moment that truly made fans’ heads spin was where Quinn gets kicked out of the house by Eric after admitting she had an affair with Carter.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Aaron D. Spears Teases Justin’s Fate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is trying to take over Spencer Publications. Meanwhile, he is letting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) sit behind bars. He is also holding Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) hostage. How will this story end and what is Justin’s fate? The actor teased what to expect.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Charges At Justin, Demands Answers About Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) confronts Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). He demands to know what he did with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Justin starts to feel the pressure as his plan continues spiraling out of control. Will he tell Ridge the truth? He has to realize that the police will be the next ones asking questions.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Is Quinn Fuller’s Fate Sealed & Rena Sofer Out?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Quinn Fuller’s fate may be sealed, and that has viewers questioning if Rena Sofer is on her way out the door. Rena Sofer has captivated viewers at home with her impressive portrayal of the character Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful all the way back to 2013. The character is abrasive and stubborn. But, she’s also highly motivated when it comes to looking out for her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Tuesday, July 13: Liam Goes Home, Eric’s Demand, Carter Stunned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 13 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) are reunited. “Lope” will soon go home together and put their family back together. Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) offers to quit, but Eric Forrester (John McCook) won’t allow it. Instead, he makes an odd demand of Carter.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Who Crashes Steffy’s Wedding And Why? ‘Mystery Woman’ Not Finn’s Mom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 2 reveal that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get married. After the ceremony, a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion and she creates drama. We know it’s not Finn’s mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda). So, who is the woman and what does she want?
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor Says Goodbye to Kiara Barnes

The July 6 episode of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL marked Kiara Barnes’ exit from the soap as Zoe. And to mark her final daytime show, the actress — who is already hard at work on the upcoming Fox FANTASY ISLAND reboot — received a grand send-off from her leading man, Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Monday, August 2: Nick’s Demand, Sally Explains, Ashland’s Future

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 2 reveal that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) demands answers. He will want to know what Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is up to, which is to make things right for their daughter. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) tries explaining to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but he’s done with her. Plus, Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) has marriage on his mind.
Entertainmentcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Won’t Trash Quinn’s Portrait, Has Better Idea For Prized Picture

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is done with his marriage and files for divorce. His next step is to take down his wife’s picture that’s hanging over the mantle. The patriarch doesn’t trash Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) portrait, but doesn’t keep it either. So, what exactly is his idea for how to handle Quinn’s prized portrait?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter’s Unbearable Heartbreak, COO Torn Over Eric’s Conditions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) has set certain conditions for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). One is that he has to stay away from Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). Talking about the storyline, the actor said that Carter’s heartbreak is real. Could “Quarter” be more than a fling and the beginning of a real love story?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Stalker Resurfaces, Steffy Fears Baby’s Safety

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the “SINN” nuptials will feature several surprises and bombshells. A mystery woman shows up and she might not be John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) mother as she debuts four days prior. Could Finn’s secret past be something painful or terrifying, such as an obsessed stalker? Is this one of the bombshells at the wedding?

Comments / 0

Community Policy