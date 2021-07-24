The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, July 23: Brooke Furious – Flo Sympathizes With Quinn
The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Friday, July 23, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles Spencer Publications, where Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) wonders what his mother is keeping from him. Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) rebuffs her son’s offer of help. She gets a text from Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and claims that she has to go see someone about her future.celebratingthesoaps.com
Comments / 0