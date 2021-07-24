The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, July 23: Brooke Furious – Flo Sympathizes With Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Quinn Fuller’s fate may be sealed, and that has viewers questioning if Rena Sofer is on her way out the door. Rena Sofer has captivated viewers at home with her impressive portrayal of the character Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful all the way back to 2013. The character is abrasive and stubborn. But, she’s also highly motivated when it comes to looking out for her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).