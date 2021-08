There's been a gap in the middle of the new Islands Expressway Bridge for quite some time now. Thursday, WJCL spoke to state leaders to see where the project stands. "We're looking at possibly in the next month or two, you'll see that [middle] span will be connected," said Bryan Czech, district construction engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation. "We hope to have this bridge completed within the next few months, then traffic will be shifted to this bridge so we can build the twin bridge to it."