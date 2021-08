General Hospital Spoilers Monday, July 26: Jason’s Vow, Finn Confesses, Jax Grilled, Monica’s Decision

On “General Hospital,” following the apparent “death” of Carly’s (Laura Wright) husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Jason Morgan has agreed to marry his widowed best friend of nearly 25 years if only to placate the mob drama brewing in Port Charles. Sadly, it comes at a cost for the former Quartermaine who had just moved on romantically with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). As a result, he had to break things off with General Hospital’s Chief of Staff in order to do what he felt was right, and, for portrayer Steve Burton, Jason’s motivations might be complicated but they are definitely necessary.