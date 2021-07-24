Cancel
The Young And The Restless Spoilers Monday, July 26: Adam’s Ultimatum, Sally And Tara Tricked, Ashland Cornered

By Taylor Hancen Rios
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 26 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) corners Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) gives Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) an ultimatum. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have a plan, but will Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) fall for it?

