The Young And The Restless Spoilers Monday, July 26: Adam’s Ultimatum, Sally And Tara Tricked, Ashland Cornered

HOLLYWOOD—I had to seriously think about if there was even enough content to do a recap this week on the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless.” Why? I’m just bored; there is nothing of massive substance taking place on the soap opera. I guess I will start with the story that had the most promise and seems it has run its course: the Amanda, Naya and Sutton tale. Amanda and Imani got their mother to recant her admission after using Victor Newman to trap their grandfather.