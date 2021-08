The Summit Park HOA announces the community has been awarded a major wildfire mitigation grant through a partnership with the Utah State Water Shed Restoration Initiative. Part of the initiative's mission is to reduce the risk of a wildfire by assisting residents to provide defensible space around their home at zero cost to them. All Summit Park homeowners are eligible and encouraged to take advantage of this program. For more information and an application, go to summitparkutah.net. For additional info, email summitparkfirewise@gmail.com. Applications must be subnitted by August 6, 2021.