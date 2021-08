For the third week in a row, the Colorado Rapids are well represented in the MLS Team of the Week. Lalas Abubakar was named to the Week 14 Team of the Week after his game-winning header and defensive efforts in Colorado’s 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Ghanaian headed captain Jack Price’s free kick delivery at the far post into the back of the net for his first goal of the season. Abubakar completed over 90 percent of his passes and won six duels in his third consecutive start.