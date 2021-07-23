The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero on Series Ending After 11 Seasons (Exclusive)

AMC’s courtroom nightmare isn’t over quite yet since the same judge that just ruled in favor of a massive $200 million dollar payout for Frank Darabont, the first showrunner for The Walking Dead has stated that Robert Kirkman and other plaintiffs will be allowed to bring up their own lawsuits against AMC for a matter of payments that they felt were due to them. Needless to say, AMC isn’t going to be having a good time for a bit since there’s no telling if they’re going to be made to pay out yet again or if they’re going to get to skate as they did once before in this matter. I would say that it’s so easy to just go and sue someone rather than work out another deal with them, but there’s a lot that goes into a lawsuit, and a lot of times it is the final decision to solving a problem. In matters of money, this appears to be the only way to get things done sometimes at least. One would hope that everyone could play nice eventually and agree on payment rather than causing a big issue that costs more than the matter is worth.