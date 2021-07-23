The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero on Series Ending After 11 Seasons (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead veteran special effects make-up artist and director-producer Greg Nicotero opens up about the looming finale of the zombie drama, which will air its 24-episode Final Season in three parts before coming to an end in 2022. Ahead of the extended Season 11, premiering August 22 on AMC, Nicotero reveals how he caught up with former series stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), and Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee) to reflect on the beginning of The Walking Dead — and how it's all coming to an end.comicbook.com
Comments / 0