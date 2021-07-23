Cancel
Bay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, North Walton by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; North Walton; South Walton; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BAY...WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT/815 PM CDT/ At 754 PM EDT/654 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florala to 13 miles northwest of Stonemill Creek. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Eglin Air Force Base, Tyndall Air Force Base, Live Oak, Parker, Freeport, Ebro, Oakwood Hills, Villa Tasso, Allanton, Dirego Park and College Station.

Washington County, FL
Callaway, FL
Ebro, FL
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Mexico Beach, FL
Panama City, FL
Washington State
Springfield, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Lynn Haven, FL
Bay County, FL
Freeport, FL
Walton County, FL
Live Oak, FL
