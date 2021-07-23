Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

N.J. man killed near Philly cheesesteak restaurant was shot over parking spot, cops say

By Rebecca Panico
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 23-year-old man from Camden was fatally shot in Philadelphia in the early morning hours on Thursday over a parking spot, authorities said. David Padro was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back after cops responded to the 1200 block of South 9th Street around 12:55 a.m., Philadelphia police previously told NJ Advance Media. Paul C. Burkert, 36, of Reading, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting, authorities said.

www.nj.com

Comments / 10

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
137K+
Followers
65K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Murder#Nj Advance Media#The Philadelphia Inquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Westville, NJPosted by
NJ.com

4 dead in South Jersey crash, cops say

Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said. Westville Police Chief William Whinna confirmed the single-car collision to NJ Advance Media early Sunday morning. Further details of the incident or identities of victims were not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation. More information...
Wildwood Crest, NJPosted by
NJ.com

‘Intoxicated, uncooperative, and confrontational’ man arrested in Jersey Shore town twice in 3 days

A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested in Wildwood Crest twice in three days last week following drunken altercations with police, officials said. Christopher Stonelake was “highly intoxicated, uncooperative, and confrontational,” when police got a call about a disorderly person in a parking lot at the corner of Cardinal Road and Atlantic Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on July 22, Wildwood Crest police said Friday.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

With no time to waste, cops deliver baby girl in N.J. home

Two Evesham police officers delivered a baby girl in a home in a home last week, officials said. One of the two officers called to the Burlington County home on July 24 — trained U.S. Air Force combat medic Matthew Addezio — quickly realized there was no time to wait for paramedics to bring the first-time mom to a hospital, Evesham police said.
Law EnforcementPosted by
NJ.com

Police chief: Many shoplifters need help, not fines or jail | Opinion

Retailers, malls and supermarkets across New Jersey are seeing dramatic surges in shoplifting over the past 18 months. It’s believed to be fallout from the pandemic-related economic downturn that has caused workplace cutbacks and joblessness. This is a separate type of crime from highly-publicized organized retail theft rings. More people...

Comments / 10

Community Policy