N.J. man killed near Philly cheesesteak restaurant was shot over parking spot, cops say

A 23-year-old man from Camden was fatally shot in Philadelphia in the early morning hours on Thursday over a parking spot, authorities said. David Padro was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back after cops responded to the 1200 block of South 9th Street around 12:55 a.m., Philadelphia police previously told NJ Advance Media. Paul C. Burkert, 36, of Reading, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting, authorities said.