Sponsored: Understanding SPF for Healthy Summer Skin

By BANG Advertising Staff and correspondents
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head outside to take advantage of the warmer weather, skincare and sun safety should be top priorities. While the sun’s rays provide countless benefits, the ultraviolet (or UV) components of sunlight are damaging to our skin. A sunburn from overexposure isn’t just temporarily painful – the UV rays that cause a burn are doing long-term damage to your skin cells that’s irreversible. Sun-safe skincare is all about prevention! It’s crucial that you know how to protect your skin while enjoying time outside, so here are the most important facts about SPF and sunscreen – read up, choose the right products for you, and then go soak up that sun!

