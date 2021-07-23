Cancel
Cavaliers make Jarrett Allen qualifying offer, want him back

By Zac Wassink
In 51 games for the lackluster Cavs this season, Jarrett Allen averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.  David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty of work to do to bring big man Jarrett Allen back on a new deal, but they took care of the first step of the process Friday.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports the Cavaliers have, as expected, extended a qualifying offer to Allen. The 23-year-old joined Cleveland via the blockbuster January trade that allowed superstar guard James Harden to complete a desired move to the Brooklyn Nets. In 51 games for the lackluster Cavs, Allen averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.

Allen will hit restricted free agency, and Fedor notes the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets are among potential suitors with available salary-cap space that could lure him away from Northeast Ohio. However, Cleveland general manager Koby Altman said after the season that Allen "loves it here and wants to be here," and Altman will be able to match an offer made by any other team.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com wrote in May the Cavs "are going to give Allen $100 million or more in a contract extension," perhaps before trading young guard Collin Sexton to an interested team such as the New York Knicks.

