AI-Powered Neutral News Apps

By Michael Hemsworth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Purified News' app is a new app for those who want to avoid articles and content that could be skewed or that isn't based on the facts. The app works by utilizing a patented algorithm to scan thousands of news sources on a worldwide basis to offer real-time access to some of the most important headlines before being used to create short reports. This will enable users to only access articles and information that are based on high-quality research or accounts.

