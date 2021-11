I’ve always been drawn to open-air markets and seek them out when traveling. My first trip to the famous Brooklyn Flea was in 2009. I was instantly in love with the idea of artists and makers mashed up with vintage and consignment. The creativity, the community, the energy of it was infectious. The maker movement was just taking off, and I knew I wanted to shop at a market like that in Providence. But there wasn’t one at the time.

