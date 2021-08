As you've likely already heard, the price to acquire Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres is still quite expensive. Since both Eichel and the team have admitted he's likely on the move this summer, rumours of the asking price have shown the Sabres want a lot, enough that some feel they might be pricing themselves out of a deal. Eichel was enraged when the Buffalo Sabres refused to sign-off on an operation on a herniated disc in his neck. Eichel went on to say that he and the Sabres organization have a «disconnect» over his neck injury and that he is focused on getting healthy for next season "wherever that may be."