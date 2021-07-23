Cancel
FOMC Preview: The hiking cycle is still far away – Rabobank

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile inflation is seen as an upside risk to the projected hiking cycle, COVID-19 and its mutations are a downside risk. Analysts at Rabobank point out there is no update of the dot plot this month, so officially the median FOMC participant will still expect two hikes of 25 bps each in 2023. They argue upside risks to inflation could lead to another upward shift in the dot plot, but the downside risks from a prolonged impact of COVID19 could still push the dot plot in the opposite direction.

