Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Illegal border crossings continue to spike, as do COVID cases

By Bethany Blankley
KHQ Right Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings reported that his sector at the Texas-Mexico border alone took into custody more than 15,000 illegal immigrants in one week, the most so far this year. In the same sector, agents saw a 900% increase in those...

www.khq.com

Comments / 20

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Covid#Illegal Immigrants#Border Crossings#Mexico#Covid#Rgv Sector#Twitter#Fox News#Kurv 710 Am#Customs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Migrants crossing the border in more ways than one

Activity at the U.S. - Mexico border in Yuma continues to rise despite the heat. Criminals are not only smuggling humans, they're also bringing illegal drugs into our country. Some even flying an aircraft into Yuma to smuggle contraband. The post Migrants crossing the border in more ways than one appeared first on KYMA.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Massive caravan of 509 migrants, including 115 unaccompanied minors, stopped by U.S. Border Patrol in Texas border town less than 24 hours after 336 people were detained after illegally crossing from Mexico

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered one of the largest groups of migrants in recent memory when a caravan of 509 people from Central and South America was stopped after illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border into Texas. According to the Rio Grande Valley Sector, agents assigned to the McAllen Border...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden resumes fast-track deportation flights for migrant families, but many unable to travel after positive covid tests

The Biden administration on Friday carried out its first fast-track deportation flights to Central America, but many families were abruptly removed from passenger manifests after testing positive for coronavirus or having been exposed to an infected person, according to Department of Homeland Security officials. Biden officials announced Monday they planned...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Migrants are going missing after being released into the US: Just 6,400 out of 50,000 have reported to ICE offices after crossing the border and DON'T have court dates, shocking figures reveal

Of 50,000 migrants who crossed the southern border illegally before being released without a court date, just 13 percent have reported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to figures released on Wednesday that illustrate the pitfalls of the Biden administrations emergency immigration measures. It comes amid a continuing surge...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs executive order BANNING bussing of migrants away from border after crossings caused 'dramatic rise in COVID cases'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Wednesday banning the ground transportation of migrants who illegal crossed the southern border in order to slow the spread of coronavirus cases that are rising in his state. Citing the Biden administration's 'failure' to enforce the Title 42 order enabling border officials...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Democratic congressman calls on Biden to put a 'pause' on border crisis, as COVID spikes in Texas

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar sounded off Wednesday to Fox News amid dueling illegal immigration and pandemic crises in his border county district. Cuellar, of Laredo, told "Your World" that he has been urging President Biden and the White House to take substantive action to curb thousands of illegal immigrants that are flooding across from Mexico week after week, many of them unvaccinated and untested for coronavirus.
Mission, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$1.5 Million In Methamphetamine Seized At Southern Border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $1,577,000 worth of methamphetamine that was hidden within a SUV arriving from Mexico. Packages containing nearly 113 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection ) “This is a significant load of narcotics and it reflects the unrelenting determination of our frontline officers to uphold our border security mission and prevent these drugs from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. On July 25, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a black Chevrolet Tahoe arriving from Mexico driven by a 24-year-old U.S. citizen. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection and discovered 24 packages of methamphetamine weighing 112.65 pounds concealed within the vehicle’s tires. They seized the narcotics and the SUV. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.  
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Over 20,000 Immigrants Arrive in 1 week; 87 Border Agents Test Positive for COVID-19

Washington, D.C.— Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) is urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to prioritize the health and safety of border agents and border communities amidst a COVID-19 surge in the Rio Grande Valley. The COVID-19 surge has resulted in the shutdown of Catholic Charities, nearly 70 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the RGV sector, 17 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector, and 233 hospital beds occupied in the local area. Additionally, 27% of the unaccompanied children deported this week tested positive for COVID-19 with Brownsville experiencing a 15% positivity rate. Border Patrol is also sending immigrants directly to the McAllen COVID-19 testing site.
Laredo, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Horse Trailer Used In Smuggling Attempt Nets 21 Undocumented Migrants At Southern Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station found a horse trailer being used for human smuggling after law enforcement partners conducted a vehicle stop near Hebbronville. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) It happened the morning of July 21, when the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office (JHSCO) requested help with a vehicle stop involving a pick-up truck hauling a horse trailer on Farm to Market Road 3073. JHSCO deputies found 17 individuals inside the horse trailer while others had taken off on-foot from the truck into the nearby brush. Responding agents apprehended four additional individuals hiding in the brush. The 21 undocumented individuals taken into custody were from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras and were processed accordingly. JHSCO took custody of the truck and trailer.

Comments / 20

Community Policy