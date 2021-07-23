USD/JPY climbs to fresh 10-day highs above 110.50
USD/JPY continues to edge higher in the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 93.00. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1%. After spending the Asian session moving sideways around 110.00 on Friday, the USD/JPY pair gained traction and reached its highest level in 10 days at 110.59. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 110.53. Unless USD/JPY drops below 110.00 before the end of the day, it will snap a two-week losing streak.www.fxstreet.com
