Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/JPY climbs to fresh 10-day highs above 110.50

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY continues to edge higher in the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 93.00. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1%. After spending the Asian session moving sideways around 110.00 on Friday, the USD/JPY pair gained traction and reached its highest level in 10 days at 110.59. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 110.53. Unless USD/JPY drops below 110.00 before the end of the day, it will snap a two-week losing streak.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Jpy#American#Asian#Rising Us Treasury#Markit Manufacturing Pmi#Usd Jpy Overview#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches closer towards $1800 amid firmer US dollar

Gold is trapped between resistance and key support. The US dollar is creeping higher in a correction from Fed and profit-taking induced daily lows. Update: Gold is losing further ground on Monday, kicking off the week on the wrong footing, as it heads closer towards the $1800 mark. Gold bears are testing the bearish commitments at the 21-DMA of $1808, as of writing. Gold sellers returned after rejection at the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1827 for the second straight day on Friday. From a fundamental perspective, the US dollar holds higher ground amid growing covid concerns globally and weak US economic data.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates in a range above mid-109.00s

A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to USD/JPY on Monday. The worsening COVID-19 situation and the risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY. A subdued USD price action kept a lid on any meaningful gains, at least for the time being. The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: China data eyed as critical support remains pressured

AUD/USD bears a run to the 0.7320s with hourly support under pressure. Longer-term. bears are seeking a daily breakout and lower swing-low. Ahead of a busy week on the calendar for the pair, the price is craving out firm support at the start of the week so far, but on a break below, the bears will be looking to engage.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Index (DXY) Extends Bearish Price Series Ahead of August

The US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces back from a fresh monthly low (91.78) in an attempt to retrace the decline following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, but recent price action casts a bearish outlook for the Greenback as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to surge higher towards 1.1975 on a break above July highs at 1.1910

“The buying pressure surrounding the pair does not give any hint of exhaustion and remains underpinned by the investors’ preference for the riskier assets, all against the backdrop of some lack of upside traction in the dollar.”. “Later in the session, market participants are expected to closely follow the release...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD lower as RBA in focus

AUD - Australian Dollar. Friday’s session delivered another daily fall for the Australian dollar as AUD/USD retreated from slightly above 0.7400 to 0.7330 throughout trade. The moved characterized a tough week for the domestic unit, as it failed to capitalize on broad based US weakness in the market. With the USD index touching one-month lows on Friday and finishing 0.7% down for the week, the Australian dollar was down 0.3% on the weekly chart when valued against its US counterpart. As ongoing lockdowns continue to weigh on the currency and with the Queensland government announcing a snap 3-day lockdown on Friday, investors will be closely watching this week's RBA meeting and adjusting their expectations for Q3 GDP.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF gains above 0.9050 as risk appetite improves, Swiss data eyed

USD/CHF consolidates on Monday after falling consecutively in the previous week. US Dollar Index rebounds above 92.00. The Swiss franc remains in demand amid market uncertainty on its safe-haven appeal. After falling above 0.9200 in the previous week, the USD/CHF pair prints minor gains on the fresh trading day of...
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: USD consolidates at lows

Market News Today – USD up from 1-month lows (USDIndex 92.00 from 91.75 Friday) – Chinese & Asian stock markets rise, despite weak Chinese PMI & other Asian data. US equity markets closed lower on Friday (-0.54% USA500 4395) led by -7.56% fall for AMZN. Yields closed the week down at 1.239%. Overnight – HSBC beat earnings significantly, adding to good news from other European banks. AUD housing market still hot, JPY consumer confidence ticks up, German Retail sales bounce back significantly. Gold down again at 1808, USOil also down, but up from a test of 72.00, earlier.
Marketsfxempire.com

Economic Data Puts the EUR, the Pound, and the Greenback in Focus

It was a busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar and the Japanese Yen were in action in the early part of the day. Economic data from China was also in focus this morning. For the Aussie Dollar. The manufacturing sector was in...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY stays near 80.50 post-Aussie data, China PMI awaited

AUD/JPY edges higher on Monday in the Asian trading session. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, Chinese data eyed. The Yen pares part of its gain on worsening COVID-19 situation in the home country. After posting losses in the previous week, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is trading marginally lower leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has kicked off the new week on the back foot. The precious metal is trading -0.33% lower but just above the $1800/oz psychological level. Silver is just marginally higher at the time of writing hovering at $25.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading close to $4.50/lb around 0.44% in the black and spot WTI has lost -0.75% after a few decent sessions.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2500 as oil pokes 13-day top

USD/CAD remains subdued inside a 30-pips range portrayed late Friday. US dollar recover fades amid stimulus hopes, re-think over mixed data and virus updates. Oil stays firmer as US Secretary of State Blinken alleges Iran for Oman attack, China’s PBOC backs easy money. USD/CAD stays sidelines around 1.2470, fading Friday’s...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index starts the week offered around 92.00, looks to data

DXY gives away part of Friday’s gains and returns to the 92.00 area. US 10-year yields move higher and approach the 1.25% level. ISM Manufacturing, final Markit’s Manufacturing PMI next of note. The greenback sheds part of last Friday’s advance and returns to the 92.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell's view that rate rises were "a ways away". Data from the U.S. CFTC...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.65. The greenback's selloff following the Federal Reserve's dovish hold on Wednesday and yesterday's release of soft U.S. GDP data to 109.37 in Australia today suggests correction from July's bottom at 109.07 has ended at 110.59 last Friday and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, break would extend Medium Term decline to 108.70/80 before prospect of a rebound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy