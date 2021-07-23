First post-pandemic model home built in Pittsboro

North Carolina has some of the best beaches along the Atlantic coast, as anyone on the east coast of America can tell you. There is an abundance of delicious seafood in this part of the world since it is so close to the ocean. No matter what you prefer, North Carolina's best seafood restaurants will execute it to perfection. We take seafood very seriously because we are a coastal state. Here are 5 fresh and delicious seafood restaurants in North Carolina where you can find all your favorites and more.