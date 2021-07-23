Cancel
Pittsboro, NC

First post-pandemic model home built in Pittsboro

By Nicole O'Hara
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBORO, N.C. — What do homebuyers want in a post-pandemic home? They want Barnaby. Barnaby is the first home intentionally designed in response to the radical changes spurred by the pandemic. The home is 2,600 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2 innovative home office spaces. “Disinfecting things...

