First post-pandemic model home built in Pittsboro

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. Amazing custom built, all brick, completely updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Meticulously maintained and in absolute mint condition. Beautifully located on a nice 1/2 acre corner lot with mature landscaping, shed and an oversized concrete driveway. Two-car integral garage. 200 Roberts Avenue boasts a level entry, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and walls of windows for lots of natural light. Huge living room opens to the dining room and completely updated eat in kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a half bath and there are two additional bedrooms and an updated full bath on the second floor. The lower level features and incredible game room with built-in cabinetry and gas burning fireplace and custom mantle. BONUS: sunroom and full bath in the lower level, extra storage and laundry room. Super-convenient location just minutes Pittsburgh Airport, Robinson Towne Center. Low Washington County taxes.
Comments / 0