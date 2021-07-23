Cancel
Jeffersonville, IN

Pearl Street Game & Coffee House expands space in downtown Jeffersonville

By BROOKE MCAFEE
The Evening News
The Evening News
 8 days ago
JEFFERSONVILLE — A local coffee shop has significantly expanded with a new addition to its downtown Jeffersonville building.

Pearl Street Game & Coffee House celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday for the expansion of the business. The shop is at 405 Pearl Street.

The addition of a 440-square-foot seating area allows for at least 16 more seats, and the expansion includes a small outdoor patio.

The coffee shop offers a variety of board games that people can enjoy while drinking their coffee.

The new seating area adjoins the original space of Pearl Street Game & Coffee House, located in a historic building that was moved from the bottom of the Big Four Bridge to Pearl Street for preservation.

The coffee shop opened more than four years ago, and it is operated by owners Andrew Just and Justin York.

The expansion was something they were considering before COVID-19, but the pandemic emphasized the need for additional space, according to Just.

“COVID at one point shut us down to 14 people, so we knew we needed to have more people and we knew we had people who wanted to play more games, and the more people that came, we would have to turn people away, and we felt bad,” he said.

“Sometimes when we were full, we’d have people come across the bridge just looking for air-conditioning and somewhere to sit down, and we were completely full,” he said. “I told Jordan, we have to do something about that.”

The addition was built by local contractor TGAP Property Services, and Burkhart Company built the tables and cedar doors.

“We basically just wanted the design to feel comfortable and open and welcome,” Just said.

