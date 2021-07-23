Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upshur County, TX

UPSHUR COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO EIGHT (8) LIFE SENTENCES

By Gladewater Mirror Staff
gladewatermirror.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Upshur County Jury has returned a maximum sentence of eight (8) Life sentences with each sentence carrying a$10,000.00 Fine against a 37-year-old man, Thomas Alan Auld (W/M, D.O.B. 04/20/1984), for eight separate counts ofIndecency With a Child committed against a 10 year-old female relative. The Jury began hearing testimony Wednesdayof this week and after a two-day trial, returned a verdict of guilty for all eight counts contained in the Indictment. Thenafter hearing evidence in Punishment, the Jury assessed the maximum sentence at Life in prison.

www.gladewatermirror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Upshur County, TX
Upshur County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#W M#Jury#Indictment#State#Uncledid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests against the pass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy