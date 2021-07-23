UPSHUR COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO EIGHT (8) LIFE SENTENCES

An Upshur County Jury has returned a maximum sentence of eight (8) Life sentences with each sentence carrying a$10,000.00 Fine against a 37-year-old man, Thomas Alan Auld (W/M, D.O.B. 04/20/1984), for eight separate counts ofIndecency With a Child committed against a 10 year-old female relative. The Jury began hearing testimony Wednesdayof this week and after a two-day trial, returned a verdict of guilty for all eight counts contained in the Indictment. Thenafter hearing evidence in Punishment, the Jury assessed the maximum sentence at Life in prison.