Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich and Restaurant Group to Pay $600,000 in Sexual Harassment Settlement
Celebrity chefs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich have made a deal to pay $600,000 to at least 20 former employees, following complaints about workplace culture. Batali (The Chew) and Bastianich (MasterChef) engaged in "unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation" at their restaurant companies, which violates state and city human rights laws, according to a July 23 press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0