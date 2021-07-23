New York Notes: Tucker, Thor, Duarte, Knicks Front Office, Martin

Free agent P.J. Tucker won a title with the Bucks this week but it’s unlikely he’ll pursue another with the Nets, according to NetsDaily.com. The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer has indicated the Nets were interested in the veteran forward even before the James Harden trade and Tucker is also good friends with Harden and Kevin Durant. However, Brooklyn will likely be limited to the taxpayer mid-level exception and Tucker is expected to command more in the open market. Milwaukee also holds Tucker’s Bird Rights and wants to retain him despite luxury tax concerns.