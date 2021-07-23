The “Queen of Neo-Soul”, Erykah Badu to Hold One-Day Outdoor Concert in Las Vegas Sun., Oct. 24
LAS VEGAS, NV – On Sunday, October 24, R&B sensation Erykah Badu will be performing in Las Vegas, as part of her national tour. Often compared to Billie Holiday, Erykah Badu is an R&B artist that rose to fame thanks to her albums Baduizm and Live, which are certified triple platinum and double platinum, respectively. Badu was recognizable throughout her career for her eccentric style and music which combines a contemporary blend of soul, R&B, funk, jazz, and other progressive, soulful styles.www.nevadabusiness.com
