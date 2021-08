LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff is prepping for her late August wedding. But the bride-to-be isn’t the only one trying to look her best for her nuptials. Her son Zach wants to look presentable for his mom’s wedding, too. New wedding-prep photos reveal Zach and his son Jackson like fans have never seen them before. Keep reading for a glimpse at the Roloff men looking fancier than ever.