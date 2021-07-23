Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments
Iggy Azalea isn't letting anyone mess with her son, Onyx. The 31-year-old rapper made it abundantly clear that she will no longer tolerate any criticism of her child with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti after social media users made fun of him. The Australian tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"www.eonline.com
