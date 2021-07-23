Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments

Standing up for herself. Brittany Cartwright addressed comments on Sunday, July 25, that she looked pregnant at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere six days prior. “I keep seeing comments that I look pregnant here, well guess what? I probably do — I just had a baby three months ago and my body is healing and I’m working hard to get back in shape,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a red carpet photo with her husband, Jax Taylor, via Instagram Stories. “Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I’m so proud of this body. It gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine. And on top of it all, I felt great this night.”