Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx After “Disgusting” Comments

By Elana Rubin
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIggy Azalea isn't letting anyone mess with her son, Onyx. The 31-year-old rapper made it abundantly clear that she will no longer tolerate any criticism of her child with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti after social media users made fun of him. The Australian tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

www.eonline.com

