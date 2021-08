The Red Sox made their big move of the deadline late Thursday night, getting Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Nationals. It seemed they still had work to do on Friday, though, with the deadline looming at 4:00 PM ET. They waited until the last second, and the acquisition was not exactly one of the best on the market, but they have gotten a little more bullpen help. Jeff Passan reported they acquired right-handed reliever Hansel Robles for right-handed pitching prospect Alex Scherff.