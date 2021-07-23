Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Saguache County East of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Saguache County West of the Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet and Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet. In south central Colorado, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. In southeast Colorado, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms, capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible through this evening across the watch area. Burn scars and the Chalk Cliffs area will be most susceptible to flash flooding. * Rock slides and quick rises in creeks and streams will be possible with heavy rainfall in steep terrain. Mud and debris flows will be possible in and near burn scars.

Saguache County, CO
Colorado State
Rio Grande County, CO
Conejos County, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Huerfano County, CO
Lake County, CO
Custer County, CO
Mineral County, CO
