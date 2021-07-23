Special Weather Statement issued for Chuska Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MCKINLEY COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 552 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nakaibito, or 22 miles north of Gallup, moving southwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nakaibito, Tse Bonito, Window Rock and Fort Defiance.alerts.weather.gov
