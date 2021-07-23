Flash Flood Warning issued for Dolores, Montezuma by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dolores; Montezuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL DOLORES AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTEZUMA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT Saturday for a portion of southwest Colorado.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0