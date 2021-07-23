Cancel
2021 NHL Draft live updates, tracker: First-round order, highlights as Sabres hold No. 1 pick

By Chris Bengel, Wajih AlBaroudi
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted their second consecutive Stanley Cup earlier this month and now the NHL offseason is officially upon us. The Seattle Kraken got the offseason started with the 2021 NHL Expansion draft, and now the rest of the league will look to upgrade their organizations in the 2021 NHL Draft. Round 1 takes place on Friday night and Rounds 2-7 happening on Saturday.

NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLFingerLakes1

Sabres prepare for NHL draft

The Buffalo Sabres will be on the clock come Saturday with the No.1 pick in this year’s NHL draft. Obviously, there’s been a lot of issues in this organization between player drama, head coaching changes with four coaches in the last five years and ten straight years of no post season.
NHLRealGM

Sabres Select Owen Power With First Overall Pick In NHL Draft

The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night. Power, 18, was the No. 1 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. His selection marks just the fourth time in NHL history that an NCAA player has gone first overall, joining forward Joe Murphy (1986, Detroit Red Wings), goalie Rick DiPietro (2000, New York Islanders) and defenseman Erik Johnson (2006, St. Louis Blues).
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

2021 Sabres NHL Draft tracker: Buffalo selects Prokhor Poltapov

BUFFALO – The Sabres drafted Russian winger Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick of the second round, 33rd overall, this morning at the NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Poltapov, 18, recorded 25 goals and 52 points in 61 games last season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, a junior team in the MHL. Poltapov also registered two goals and seven points in seven contests for Team Russia at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship.
NHLWIVB

Sabres draft Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the #1 pick in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After weeks of speculation, the Sabres went with the pick nearly everyone expected. They selected Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the number one pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Power’s been highly touted as the top prospect in this year’s class. At 6’6″, the defenseman is...
pensionplanpuppets.com

2021 NHL Draft Order: all seven rounds and where the Leafs pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions, meaning the offseason can officially begin. The Seattle Expansion Draft is underway and the new team will have their roster announced on Wednesday, July 21st. Once that’s done, the 2021 NHL Draft will get underway on July 23rd and 24th. With a...
diebytheblade.com

2021 NHL Draft: 2nd Round Primer for the Buffalo Sabres

I am disappointed with the National Hockey League tonight. At a time when Logan Mailloux renounced his draft candidacy and when the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of a very serious sexual misconduct case: to end the first round of the NHL draft in the fashion that they did was appalling.
Buffalo News

With No. 14 pick in NHL Draft, Sabres take Swedish winger Isak Rosen

The Buffalo Sabres added to the cache of Swedish players in their organization by taking winger Isak Rosen with the No. 14 pick in the NHL Draft on Friday. It was the Sabres' second pick of the first round, acquired earlier in the day from Philadelphia in a deal for veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. It came about an hour after they drafted Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick.
diebytheblade.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft: How To Watch, Draft Order & First Round Open Thread

The dominos have started to fall already early on draft day with the Buffalo Sabres pulling the trigger on a trade for Rasmus Ristolainen, sending the defenseman to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Robert Hagg, their 1st round pick tonight and a second rounder in the loaded 2022 draft.
audacy.com

Sabres 2021 offseason and draft tracker

Here is the Buffalo Sabres 2021 offseason tracker. We’ll update anything that needs to be as soon as new information becomes available. Be sure to bookmark and refer to this page daily:. 2021 NHL Draft picks:. ﻿Round 1 (1): Owen Power - Defense - University of Michigan (NCAA) Round 1...
audacy.com

2021 NHL Draft Tracker

SELECTION: Owen Power - Defenseman - University of Michigan (NCAA) SELECTION: Matthew Beniers - Center - University of Michigan (NCAA) SELECTION: Mason McTavish - Center - Peterborough Petes (OHL) 4.) New Jersey Devils. SELECTION: Luke Hughes - Defenseman - USA Hockey National Team Development Program. 5.) Columbus Blue Jackets. SELECTION:...
Chicago Sun-Times

Owen Power, a Chicago Steel product, picked 1st by Sabres in NHL Draft

A year ago, defenseman Owen Power was coping with the abrupt end of another strong Chicago Steel season and scrambling to stay in shape during the height of the pandemic. ‘‘I’ve just been trying to keep busy outside, whether it’s putting on the rollerblades, going for a skate, or playing volleyball or basketball with my siblings,’’ he told the Sun-Times in April 2020. ‘‘Anything, really. Just trying to stay active.’’
blackchronicle.com

2021 NHL draft live updates

The 2021 NHL draft is here, and we’re tracking all 224 picks over two days and seven rounds, starting with the Buffalo Sabres’ selection at No. 1 overall of Owen Power. Follow along live Friday and Saturday for each selection. Plus, Greg Wyshynski will take a closer look at how each first-rounder fits with his new team.
audacy.com

2021 NHL Mock Draft: Projecting all 32 first-round picks

After a tumultuous 2020-21 season across the hockey world, the 2021 NHL Draft is finally upon us. After the COVID-19 pandemic altered the complexion of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 2021 draft will be a similar set up with all the picks taking place virtually. This year's entry-level draft will is also taking place a full month later than usually expected with the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs extending into the earlier parts of July.

