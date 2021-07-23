Olmsted County Fair set up is underway

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Fair is excited to be back, from the volunteers to the fair-goers to the kids showing their animals. Something new coming to the fair this year is the Curling Club of Rochester. It will be in the Graham Arena all week and will have a tournament over the weekend. The grandstand will have events per usual all week from music to bull riding, a fiesta night, and of course all of the rides and food vendors.