County addresses vacation time for Sheriff’s Department

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Report includes several investigations, incidents, and arrests. On Halloween night Deputy Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were leaving the sheriff’s side of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC). The Deputy saw a person wearing a camouflage suit acting very strange near the LEC. The deputy checked the person and learned he was planning on hiding next to the LEC for the purpose of scaring a police officer. The man kept trying to get to Zaki even when instructed multiple times not to approach the K-9 and to cease what he was doing. The man again attempted to get to K-9 Zaki. The man refused to comply with commands and was taken into custody for 12-hour self-protection due to his level of intoxication and was later taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO