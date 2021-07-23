Mayville pool closed until further notice

The Crookston Community Pool will be closed for maintenance starting November 22 with an anticipated reopening on December 27, said the City of Crookston in a recent release. All functions will be put on hold and any scheduled parties or events should call/text 218-280-1118 or email tbair@crookston.mn.us to reschedule or cancel.
The Lido Pool is temporarily closed for repairs. It is unknown at this time when the pool will reopen. Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex is open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:55 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. For more information and updates on the...
IDAHO FALLS — As announced earlier this year, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center will close to the public beginning Nov. 7 for major renovations to the facilities’ HVAC systems, which help control humidity and moisture within the facility. The repairs were originally planned to begin on May 1 of this...
The Chula Vista Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Nov. 10. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Chula Vista Recreation Center at (352) 753-0002.
Customers of the Hopland Public Utilities District have been advised via the Willow County Water District’s website to boil their tap water or use bottled water for “drinking and cooking purposes” after a stand-by water source was utilized on November 5th that contained elevated totals of coliforms. The boil water...
French Settlement Town Hall will be closed until further notice as officials investigate a possible breach, according to Mayor Haley Unbehagen. According to Unbehagen, Town Hall received an email from the known email address of a village resident on Thursday. Attached inside the email was “an internal document containing personal information” in the form of an Excel spreadsheet.
The City of Davenport announced one of its roads is currently under construction for emergency sewer repairs. According to a Facebook post, Division Street is closed between Locust Street and West Central Park Avenue. Road work began Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Monday. Drivers passing through the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Roosevelt Swim Center will close their 25-yard lap pool for repairs beginning November 14. The repair could last up to 15 days. The Center’s hours of operation won’t change and the leisure pool will stay open. The repairs are not related to work done in August.
The Elaine Wood Therapy Pool will be closed 11/18/21 and 11/19/21 for maintenance. The pool is expected to re-open the morning of 11/20/21. For an updated status call the Recreation Center front desk at 713-662-8280.
The Paradise Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday, Nov. 22. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
The Makah Tribal Council has decided to maintain the closure of the Makah Reservation until next year. The shutdown started March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tribal Council will reevaluate the status of the closure in January 2022. The reservation remains closed near the east boundary on...
The Odell Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Monday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 12. The recreation center will reopen on Monday, Dec. 13. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The upcoming winter ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle is postponed until further notice due to construction delays. The skating season at Rosa Parks Circle, a popular downtown park and gathering space, typically begins in late November and ends in late February. It draws about 40,000 skaters during a regular season.
Construction Notice - South Brohard Park Closed 11/18 & 11/19. A City of Venice contractor will be resurfacing the parking area at South Brohard Park on Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19. The park will be closed to the public while this work is performed and is expected to be reopened on Saturday, November 20th. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve this City beach park.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Parks & Recreation Department has announced that Big Stacy Pool will be closed from November 16-19 for maintenance. The pool will close at 8 p.m. on November 15 and is scheduled to reopen on November 20 at 12 p.m. Officials say during the three-day closure,...
The Dick’s Drive-In location on Broadway has been a fixture in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood since it opened nearly seven decades ago. Soon, it’ll be closing down for months for its first-ever remodel. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Broadway Dick’s closure will begin on Monday,...
HOUSTON — Starting Friday night, some Houstonians will need to plan a new commute in the southwest area. The 610 South Loop's westbound exit to Fannin Street will close at 9 p.m. and will remain closed for an extended period. TxDOT is shutting it down for construction as part of the I-610/Cambridge project. Until it reopens, Houston police say drivers should find an alternate route.
