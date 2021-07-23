Mayville pool closed until further notice

Construction Notice - South Brohard Park Closed 11/18 & 11/19. A City of Venice contractor will be resurfacing the parking area at South Brohard Park on Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19. The park will be closed to the public while this work is performed and is expected to be reopened on Saturday, November 20th. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve this City beach park.

VENICE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO