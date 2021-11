Jim Glynn has been selected as the honored Faribault area veteran for Veterans Day 2021. Glynn is also the “Last Man” of the Post 43 World War II veterans stemming from a tradition that began May 8, 1948 honoring all those who served in the war. The group met yearly and hoisted a toast to all who had fallen. Bottles of French cognac and Philippine rum, symbolic of the War in Europe and War in Japan supplied in appreciation of the American servicemen by those embassies, were passed on until the last man was left to drink them.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO