Adoptable Pet of the Week: Perseus

Roblox Adopt Me is one of the biggest games among the Roblox community. Players in this game spend their days collecting pets, and they take that job extremely seriously. However, with all your work being solely on collecting pets, sometimes it can be a horrifying scare to think that they might be able to die. The question of pet death in Roblox Adopt Me is cropping up more and more among the game’s community, which is why we’ve provided the definitive answer.