Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Baylor releases statement after Oklahoma, Texas reportedly decide to leave Big 12

By Sam Marsdale
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college sports world was shaken up Friday when word surfaced from 247Sports affiliate Horns247 that Oklahoma and Texas would leave the Big 12 Conference with a move to the SEC in sight. Earlier this week when the Houston Chronicle reported the possibility, Oklahoma State released a statement on the matter. Now, Baylor has weighed in as questions surround the future of the Big 12 ramp up in a big way.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
224K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Rhoades
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#College Athletics#Sec#The Houston Chronicle#The University Of Texas#Lone Star State#The Board Of Regents#The Texas Legislature#Christian#Grant Of Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
AllSooners

It's Official: SEC Votes in Oklahoma, Texas

It’s a new day for Oklahoma. The Sooners locked arms with arch-rival Texas on Thursday and took one giant leap for college football as the newest members of the Southeastern Conference. SEC presidents and chancellors voted 14-0 Thursday to admit the Sooners and Longhorns. A timeline for the transition to...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Texas StatePosted by
AL.com

Texas, Oklahoma inquire about leaving Big 12 for SEC

The realignment era might not be over. In a story that was bubbling in Hoover this week before the Houston Chronicle broke the news, Texas and Oklahoma could leave the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference. The Houston Chronicle reported possible expansion could come “within a couple weeks.”. In...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Texas, Oklahoma could face big price tag to leave Big 12

As the saying goes, money can’t buy happiness. But ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that a pretty big chunk of money could help Texas and Oklahoma buy their freedom from the Big 12, should the two schools desire to join the SEC. Per Rittenberg, “The Big 12 bylaws require any withdrawing...
Oklahoma StateYardbarker

Texas, Oklahoma leaving for SEC would leave Big 12 mostly irrelevant

The SEC has already pulled ahead of the pack when it comes to athletic dominance in many prominent college sports. They generally have the best teams, most resources, and best fan support in football, baseball and softball, among other sports. Other conferences have competitive programs of course, and none of this means every school in the SEC is better than all schools elsewhere. But on the whole, the SEC is the big leagues compared to other conferences.
Oklahoma Stateaustinnews.net

Oklahoma, Texas approve SEC move in '25

Texas and Oklahoma are packed and ready to move to the Southeastern Conference following university approval of the programs exit from the Big 12. In a brief huddle of the Board of Regents on Friday, the University of Texas approved a move to the SEC in 2025. University of Oklahoma...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Oklahoma, Texas notify Big 12 of intentions to leave

The universities of Oklahoma and Texas released a joint statement Monday, announcing their intentions to leave the Big 12 Conference upon the expiration of the grant of rights agreement in 2025. The official statement leaves the remaining eight member schools in limbo for the remaining few years of the agreement....

Comments / 0

Community Policy