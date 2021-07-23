Surfboards and Swell Lining Up for Surfing’s Olympic Debut: Plenty of Reasons to Be Excited About Summer Games

Surfing is one of six sports that have been added to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Professional surfers will look to catch their first waves on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. While the idea of surfing in the waters of Tokyo is a life changing opportunity, it comes with some challenges as well. The sport is dependent on wave conditions, and the waves are currently around waist-high as the Olympics begin. Many local residents verbalized their fears of a possible typhoon in the forecast, but the surfers are welcoming the big waves with open arms.