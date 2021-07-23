Cancel
Surfboards and Swell Lining Up for Surfing’s Olympic Debut: Plenty of Reasons to Be Excited About Summer Games

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
danapointtimes.com

Moore, Ferreira Win Olympic Surfing Gold: In sport’s Olympic debut, locals Andino and Marks in mix on finals day

Honolulu, HIKHON2

Waikiki surfboard exhibit blessed to honor Olympic surfing debut

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new art exhibit is set to open in Waikiki to honor the historic moment of the debut of surfing in the Olympics. A blessing ceremony was held on Thursday, July 22, for the surfboard exhibit called “Golden Dreams” at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. The exhibit...
Swimming & SurfingMiami Herald

GLIMPSES: At Olympic beaches, surf’s definitely up

On the beach about 60 miles east of Tokyo, Olympic surfers are enjoying waves created by an approaching typhoon that has disrupted some outdoor events — and made the proceedings feel even more dramatic, both in life and on camera. The storm is a major win for competitive surfing, given...
Swimming & Surfingshop-eat-surf.com

10 Things to Know About Surfing’s Debut in Tokyo 2020

Fresh off an individual Gold Medal at the ISA World Surfing Games, Australia’s Sally Fitzgibbons will look to build off her performance with a podium finish in Tokyo. Photo: ISA / Sean Evans. SPONSOR. Surfing has arrived at the doorstep of the Olympic Games, set to make its debut appearance...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Poster boy Kanoa Igarashi ready to ride wave of excitement as surfing debuts at Olympics

The last thing these troubled Games needs is a tropical storm, unless you’re Kanoa Igarashi.He surveys the horizon and whispers a word to the weather Gods, Igarashi hoping that Storm Nepartak, currently gathering speed and momentum over the Philippine Sea, is ready to show its teeth.Surfers enjoy nothing more than moaning about the weather - it’s ingrained into their DNA - and those gathered for the first-ever Olympic competition at Tsurigasaki Beach have certainly been frustrated by tiny swells during training.This is their big moment and they want to - in their chosen vernacular - to go big before they...
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii artist to memorialize surfing’s Olympic debut with art exhibition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Tokyo Olympics just days away, a local artist is commemorating Surfing’s Olympic debut. Artist Eduardo Bolioli is set to debut an art installation at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort entitled “Golden Dreams” to honor the United States’ first Olympic surf team. Bolioli created five custom...
Swimming & SurfingNBC Sports

Carissa Moore and John John Florence Lead Surfing's Olympics Debut

Surfing is one of six sports that have been added to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Professional surfers will look to catch their first waves on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. While the idea of surfing in the waters of Tokyo is a life changing opportunity, it comes with some challenges as well. The sport is dependent on wave conditions, and the waves are currently around waist-high as the Olympics begin. Many local residents verbalized their fears of a possible typhoon in the forecast, but the surfers are welcoming the big waves with open arms.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s Maeda and Weston-Webb compete in surfing’s Olympic debut

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii-born athletes showcased their skills in surfing’s official Olympic debut on Saturday. Surfing for Team Japan, Haleiwa’s Mahina Maeda competed in heat two — finishing in fourth with a score of 9.20. Maeda is set to surf again tonight in round two at 8:00 p.m. HST.
Swimming & Surfingsandiegouniontribune.com

Nerves, joy, and modest waves at surfing’s Olympic debut

ICHINOMIYA, Japan — It was surf’s up Sunday for the sport’scentury-in-the-making Olympic debut as competitors were consumed emotionally by the momentous occasion and exuded the pure joy of finally making it. For many spectators, this was the first glimpse of a beloved-though-niche competitive sport that is as wild as it...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

In Surfing's Olympic Debut, U.S. Competitors Shine, Soak It All In

TSURIGASAKI SURFING BEACH, Chiba Prefecture — Imagine what it might have looked like, this pristine stretch of sand about 60 miles from Tokyo on Japan’s east coast. Imagine the party, the grandstands packed with revelers, everyone drinking and swaying and socially not distancing as surfing made a raucous Olympic debut.
San Diego, CAspectrumnews1.com

Amelia Brodka talks excitement over skateboarding's Olympic debut

SAN DIEGO — Walking into the Vista skatepark is second nature to San Diego local Amelia Brodka. Getting on her board has long come just as naturally to her as walking. "The moment you're a skateboarder, you're completely obsessed," she said. "It just becomes a lifestyle." And while watching her...

