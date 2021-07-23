School bus derby draws huge crowd

An extremely large crowd packed the grandstand, the space in front of the grandstand and the bleachers set up on the infield for the school bus demolition derby Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair. Five schools — Miami Trace, Washington, Fayette Christian, the Fayette County Dragons and McClain —took part in the event. The last bus still running was the one representing the Dragons. A prize of $500 was awarded to the Dragons from the event sponsor, North Valley Bank, which has branches in New Holland and Mount Sterling. Above, the Dragons’ bus collides with the Panthers’ bus.