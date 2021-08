Annual Run the Beach 5k is on Aug. 7 in downtown Ludington. The fourth annual Run the Beach 5k will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. with an out-and-back route that starts at Loomis Street and Rath Avenue near West Shore Bank. Runners will head to the channel to race the SS Badger out of port, trek a sand dune, and continue along the water’s edge at Stearns Park Beach, looping around the water treatment plant then back the same way they came.